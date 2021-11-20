Howe, the club’s new head coach, is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday. The 43-year-old was in contact with Tindall, his assistant, before and during the this afternoon’s 3-3 draw against Brentford at St James’s Park.

Tindall suggested after the game that Howe could yet be back in the dugout for the November 27 game against Arsenal.

Asked about next week, Tindall said: “We’ll review this game back first and foremost before we’re back in training. And then, once that’s been reviewed back, we’ll give the feedback to the team. Then preparation and focus then becomes on Arsenal.

"Hopefully we can have Ed back before the Arsenal game. We’re just waiting on the doctor for that. That’s a little bit out of our hands and control. Ed will be a big influence on how we prepare.”

Reflecting on the Brentford game, Tindall said: “Obviously, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We wanted to win the game, and set up to win the game.

“I think there were a lot of positives to take from the performance though, especially from an attacking perspective and a physical perspective.

“We asked the group to play with a real intensity, and to play on the front foot, and to attack and try to create chances.

Allan Saint-Maximin, centre, celebrates his goal with Callum Wilson and Joelinton.

"I think when you look back, the team had 23 shots on goal, and nine shots on target, compared to Brentford’s four (on target).”

