Eddie Howe 'delighted' Newcastle United new signings can face Southampton amid Ralph Hassenhuttl unhappiness

The club takes on Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side in a rearranged fixture at the St Mary’s Stadium tomorrow night. The game, which was originally set to be played on January 2, was posponed after Howe’s squad was decimated by Covid-19 cases and injuries.

At the time, Southampton manager Hassenhuttl revealed his unhappiness at the postponement of the game – and United’s fixture against Everton at Goodison Park – as it would mean any January signings would be able to play in the rearranged match.

Speaking at the time, Hassenhuttl said: “We were discussing in the last Premier League meeting about what happens with the winter signings for the postponed games – if they’re allowed to play or not.

“We can now also, with our new owners, sign new players, and that’s not really fair to play in games that have been postponed.”

Asked about Hassenhuttl’s comments, Howe said: "To be honest, I didn't really know he had made those comments, so I’m hearing them from you.

"We followed the protocols, as every team did. It was unfortunate the game was called off – we wanted to play it.”

Newcastle spent more than £80million on five players in the January transfer window, and all of them, bar the injured Kieran Trippier, are expected to be involved against Southampton.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Howe said: “We’re just following the protocols that we’ve been set, and we’re delighted to play our new players. They’ve done very well for us, and made a difference.”

