Gordon travelled to Stamford Bridge on Sunday but was omitted from Eddie Howe’s matchday squad because of a groin injury. The former Everton man had to watch from the stands as his teammates succumbed to their third defeat of the season thanks to strikes from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.

Speaking about Gordon’s injury ahead of their Carabao Cup clash against the Blues, Howe was coy on whether he would be able to feature or not. He said: “He has been for a scan. We’re hopeful that the injury isn’t serious, we didn’t think it was when he initially did it, let’s see how he is today.

He continued: “It was in training on Friday but it didn’t become necessarily obvious until Saturday, but it’s probably worse than he initially thought it was. Nothing serious, it’s one of those things you sometimes get from time to time. He felt it was too much for him to play on Sunday.”

Gordon’s potential absence couldn’t come at a worse time for the Magpies as they also face Arsenal on Saturday in what could be a pivotal moment in their season. Howe will also have to deal with a number of players that are guaranteed to miss the cup clash against the Blues - including Callum Wilson who is yet to feature this season.

Here, we take a look at all the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup clash against Chelsea:

Reece James - doubt Maresca has revealed that James is only capable of playing one game per week until he builds his fitness levels. James played the full 90 on Sunday and is therefore unlikely to start on Wednesday night.

Omari Kellyman - out Kellyman has a hamstring injury and is not set to feature against Newcastle United.

Sven Botman - out Botman is continuing his recovery from an ACL injury. December is viewed as a potential return date for the Dutchman.