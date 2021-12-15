Eddie Howe drops Joe Willock hint amid scrutiny of his Newcastle United form

It’s been a different story this time round for the midfielder, who joined the club on a permanent deal in the summer after netting eight times while on loan last term.

Willock has struggled for form and fitness after sitting out most of Arsenal’s pre-season campaign.

The 22-year-old has started all of Eddie Howe’s five games in charge of the relegation-threatened club, and United’s head coach has suggested that he will keep his place for tomorrow night’s game against Liverpool at Anfield.

"He's a player I really believe in – he's got a lot of great attributes," said Howe. “I think we probably haven't seen the very best of him yet this season.

"I can only talk about since I've worked with him. I see a player really motivated to do well, he's very conscientious, goes about his work in a really good way. I think we'll see him get better and better throughout the season.

"I think he missed quite a bit of pre-season. He's had a bit of a stop-start nature to his work this year. But, hopefully, with a consistent body of work behind him, we'll see him play at his true level."

The Liverpool game is following by fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United, and fans fear that things could get worse at Newcastle before they get better given the calibre of this month’s opposition.

“It’s a great opportunity to face the best in the land, see where we are, and how we can impose ourselves on them,” said Howe.

“We have to bring our ‘A-game’, and everyone has to perform at their top level to get anything.

“We need concentration, game management, structure, set play organisation. Top teams find different ways of winning.

“We have to bring a threat, a challenge to them, and we have players and a way of playing to do that. The approach is to win matches – and see where it takes us. I’m not daunted by them, but we have to perform.

“We’ve got a vastly experienced squad in many ways and every player knows that our results are dictated by ourselves and not the opposition.”

