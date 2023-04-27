The third-placed club, which is pushing for Champions League football, faces a busy transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe will need a stronger squad should Newcastle return to Europe, but talk of a wholesale “overhaul” of the group is fanciful, according to Howe, given financial fair play (FFP) rules – and the team’s performances this season.

These regulations will again limit the spending of the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and the way forward for United is more “smart” recruitment.

“An overhaul of the squad is very difficult to do, anyway,” said United’s head coach. “It’s almost impossible in this day, and age with the prices of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not going to have an unlimited budget. We’re going to have to be very smart with what we do. Financial fair play will be there, and forcing us to work in a certain way.

“But, I think, it’s the best way to work. We have to make smart decisions. We have to bring in the right players, not just any players, and certainly the majority of the squad here that have performed so well deserve to be part of our future as well.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Alleged breach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight’s opponents Everton have been referred to an independent commission over an alleged breach of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Asked if the club’s problems were a reminded of why the club is taking FFP so seriously, Howe said: "Yeah, I think so. Again it's difficult to comment on other teams, and what's happened at other clubs.

“Financial fair play’s been there for us since I've been at this football club, and I think it will continue to be. Certainly, it's forcing clubs to act in a certain way. They are the rules, so we have to fall in line.”

Everton’s alleged breach is for the period ending with the 2021/22 season, when the club avoided relegation by four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley and Leeds United wrote to the league to question whether Everton’s reported three-year losses of £371.8million breached financial rules.