Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United selection surprise against Fulham as Allan Saint-Maximin misses out
Jacob Murphy has been handed a start for Newcastle United at Craven Cottage.
Eddie Howe’s team take on Fulham this afternoon, and Callum Wilson returns from injury.
Howe has also named Bruno Guimaraes – who suffered an injury training with Brazil last week – in his starting XI.
Allan Saint-Maximin, “very close” to a comeback from a hamstring injury, is not involved.
Most Popular
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Newcastle team: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.