News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United selection surprise against Fulham as Allan Saint-Maximin misses out

Jacob Murphy has been handed a start for Newcastle United at Craven Cottage.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 2:03 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 2:03 pm

Eddie Howe’s team take on Fulham this afternoon, and Callum Wilson returns from injury.

Howe has also named Bruno Guimaraes – who suffered an injury training with Brazil last week – in his starting XI.

Allan Saint-Maximin, “very close” to a comeback from a hamstring injury, is not involved.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Newcastle team: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Willock, Guimaraes, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson. Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Joelinton, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Anderson.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
Eddie HoweFulhamAllan Saint-MaximinCraven Cottage