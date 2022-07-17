Eddie Howe drops Newcastle United transfer hint

Eddie Howe wants to add a striker and a winger to his squad – but the club’s transfer search isn’t limited to those positions.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 7:23 am

Newcastle United are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby and Chelsea’s Armando Broja this summer. However, Diaby’s price tag is prohibitive, and Broja may not be available.

Howe, however, says that the club, which has already signed Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett, is looking at other positions and making contingency plans in case it can’t get its main targets.

Asked if he primarily wanted to strengthen the attacking areas, Howe said: "It’s not necessarily one area of the team. You have to be adaptable, as if we can’t find the right player, I might have to look at other positions. We’re looking at quality players who will make the group better, regardless of position."

Newcastle take on Mainz 05 in Kufstein on Monday following Friday’s 3-0 win over 1860 Munich.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
