The fourth-placed club, which was taken over a year ago by a consortium led by Amanda Staveley, has spent more than £200million in the past two transfer windows.

Howe says that he hasn’t yet had any discussions with United’s recruitment team ahead of the January window, though talks are pencilled in for the World Cup break.

“We haven’t had discussions on January yet in terms of finances and how we look in the market,” said United's head coach. “That’ll be a question for another day. I think, during the break, we will look to January to see what our options are.”

Newcastle had looked at wingers in the summer, but didn’t end up recruiting a senior wide player in the last window.

Howe was asked ahead of Sunday’s game against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium whether midfielder Miguel Almiron’s form on the right, previously seen as a “problem position”, had changed the club’s thinking ahead of the next window.

“I think the key thing is not to listen to outside speculation,” said Howe. “For me, the targets we had in the summer were clear. We recruited in those positions.

"I’ve always said if there’s an area or players that we feel can improve the squad, we’ll always look at that regardless of who we have internally. So that will never change.

"Miggy, I’ve always loved, even from afar watching him, because of his workrate. He’s a very difficult player to contain. He’s added product this season to his brilliant work out of possession, and that pleases me greatly.”

United must work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, and new chief executive officer Darren Eales is looking to increase the club’s commercial revenues so the club can spend more in future.

And Howe says its the intention of the club, which is 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, to improve every position over time.

Howe added: “We’re looking in every position to improve, and that won’t change with the ambition of the owners.