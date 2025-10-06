Newcastle United latest news: Elliot Anderson returned to St James’ Park as a Nottingham Forest player on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elliot Anderson returned to St James’ Park as an opposition player for the second time on Sunday - again coming out on the losing side as goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade sealed a 2-0 win for Newcastle United.

Forest, with Anderson marshalling proceedings in the middle of the park, weathered an early storm at St James’ Park before growing into the game as the first half progressed. However, their hard work was undone when Guimarses curled a stunning effort past Matz Sels to put his side a goal ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes and Anderson were then embroiled in the game’s main incident as the latter fouled his old teammate to give the Magpies a penalty and a chance at killing the game for good. They did just that as Woltemade slammed the ball into the roof of the net for his third in as many Premier League starts for his new club.

Chants of ‘Geordie Maradona’ were sung gleefully by the visiting supporters in the gods of Level 7 at St James’ Park, whilst Anderson’s name was applauded by both sets of fans as the teams were read out pre-match. Anderson’s sale, of course, was a transfer sanctioned reluctantly by the Magpies and born out of a need to ensure they did not fall foul of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and thus risk a potential points deduction.

Kieran Trippier in his pre-match programme notes wrote a touching few lines about his former teammate who returned to Tyneside as a full England international: ‘Finally, it’s always good to see Elliot Anderson back at St James’ Park and even better to see him return as a full England international,’ Trippier wrote.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

‘It doesn’t surprise me that, having moved elsewhere to showcase his abilities, he’s shown what an unbelievable player he is. He is a Geordie through and through and I have the utmost respect for him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe makes Elliot Anderson transfer admission

Eagle-eyed fans at St James’ Park on Sunday spotted that as Forest players applauded their supporters, Eddie Howe was seen with his arm around his former player and deep in conversation with him. Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game, Howe was asked about coming up against Anderson and the circumstances surrounding his move to the City Ground: “Yeah, we knew that [Anderson was a bargain],” Howe said.

“We knew that the minute it was going to happen, and likely to happen, that we were massively selling him a big discount.

“But the position we were in, we weren't in a very strong negotiating position at all. And it was that or a points deduction. So I said many times we had no choice but to make the sale, but it was not one we wanted to do.”

Howe was also asked if Newcastle United have a buy-back clause to trigger in the deal that saw Anderson switch St James’ Park for the City Ground: “It certainly was a rushed deal because we were on the clock and trying to explore every avenue to try and find another way to beat a points deduction,” Howe said. “But in terms of buy-backs, we weren't in a good bargaining position at all, so our strength to negotiate those things was non-existent.”