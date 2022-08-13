Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League matches this weekend will see mandatory drinks breaks reintroduced in response to the high temperatures across the UK.

An amber extreme weather warning being issued by The Met Office for southern and central England as well as parts of Wales.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 31°C in Brighton, where an amber warning is in place, while certain areas of the country could see highs of 37°C.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"It's been very hot this week as everyone has probably felt,” Howe told The Gazette. “We've enjoyed it but we know the game is going to be very, very hot in Brighton looking at the forecast.

“There's water breaks during the game which is a slightly different dynamic, hopefully we'll be ready and have enough energy for the game.”

Drinks breaks can take place once in each half and will last around one minute. While the referee can stop play at any point to implement a drinks break, they are likely to be at the midway point in each half – the 23rd and 68th minute.

Newcastle’s impressive fitness and intensity levels will be tested during the game due to the heat as the club looks to pick up its first ever Premier League win at The Amex Stadium.

"Brighton are a very unique team,” Howe added. “When you play them, you have a huge challenge on your hands.

"Tactically, I think they’re excellent and I think Graham [Potter] has done an amazing job. I think it’s well documented innovative he is, forward thinking he is.

"Watching his game against Manchester United [which Brighton won 2-1], it was a very interesting game from a tactical viewpoint so we’re going to be challenged.

"Every game is different in the Premier League but this one is a big challenge for us and we’re going to need to respond to it.