Guimaraes stayed behind on Tyneside after his partner Ana gave birth to their first child, and the midfielder travelled separately to the capital last night ahead of this afternoon’s game against Tottenham Hotspur, which he started.

“Delighted for him and his family, an amazing moment,” United head coach Howe told Sky Sports. “I think he was quite rightly emotional at the birth of his son.

“We didn’t discuss too much. We knew if the baby arrived in good time, he would travel down and make the match. He travelled down late last night. He travelled separately. He didn’t come with us. We decided to give him the morning with his wife and his baby.”

Joelinton lined up alongside Guimaraes in midfield after recovering from a knee injury. Joe Willock replaced Jacob Murphy in the starting XI.