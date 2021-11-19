Howe, appointed last week as the club's new head coach, took his backroom team to the Three Mile in Gosforth last week.

However, there was “no alcohol involved” in the visit, according to Howe, who was looking to “build a camaraderie” over a lunch at the venue’s Italian restaurant.

“It’s a dangerous headline, ‘taking the staff to the pub’,” said Howe, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League home game against Brentford.

“When I set it up, I wanted to take the staff to lunch to build a camaraderie between ourselves. As much as we talk about the camaraderie of the players, the staff are just as importan

“We’re new to the group, and there are a lot of staff here. We need to make sure they’re on the same page as us. I said ‘can we hire a restaurant, and have a bite to eat?’. There was no alcohol involved. Then the word ‘pub’ is used, and that’s a dangerous word!

“But it was very good. I got to know the staff on a personal level, and I think that can only help us in the battle that we have.

“Every fan I’ve met so far has been very supportive and positive and is really willing us on.”

Eddie Howe.

Howe was also asked about the reaction of the players to his ideas on the training pitch.

"From what I've seen they've enjoyed the training,” said the 43-year-old, who took a year off after leaving Bournemouth last year. “We've covered a lot of our basic principles that we want to see the team deliver, so it hasn't been too complex.

"The basic fundamentals of how we play, I'd like to think you'll see tomorrow."

Winless Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with five points from their first 11 games.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge,” said Howe. “I'm under no illusions about our current situation and what we need to do. Tomorrow’s a massive day for the football club, and the atmosphere will be a brilliant thing for us all to experience."

