Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is often so calm and composed on the touchline at St James' Park.

But on Saturday afternoon, The Magpies boss let his emotions get the better of him as he celebrated Harvey Barnes' 90th-minute winner to complete a 4-3 comeback victory for his side who had trailed 3-1 just 13 minutes earlier.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Referee Rob Jones showed Howe a yellow card which he admitted was 'fully deserved'.

"It's quite a long time since I've been yellow-carded," Howe admitted. "I didn't think I'd pick one of those up again, so it's quite a nice feeling, actually.

"I think it is [my first booking as a manager], I'll take it. I didn't get many as a player, so I'll take that. Fully deserved.

“I think it was for running out of my area.

"Sharing the moment with the supporters who were close to me. When you're managing and are on the touchline, you can feel the presence of the people nearest to you and most of the time the comments are pretty positive – sometimes they're not – but it was nice just to share that moment with them."

Newcastle have a fine system in place for anyone who receives a booking during a match. As a result, Howe will have to pay up.

“Actually, there is something for that so yes, I might have to do something," he laughed.