Eddie Howe explains Yasir Al-Rumayyan's dressing room visit after shock Newcastle United FA Cup defeat

Cambridge United beat Eddie Howe’s side 1-0 yesterday thanks to a second-half goal from Joe Ironside, who grow up idolising Alan Shearer.

Public Investment Fund governor Al-Rumayyan, the relegation-threatened club’s chairman, watched the game with co-owner Amanda Staveley, and they visited the dressing room with Mehrdad Ghodoussi after the game, which was played in front of a 51,395 crowd.

Al-Rumayyan – who had travelled from Saudi Arabia to watch the third-round tie – also spoke to head coach Howe and his coaching staff.

Asked what the owners said to the players, Howe said: “They did pop in to see the players. I personally wasn’t in there for that, but they saw me with my coaching team after.

"I believe they were very supportive to the players, highlighting the fact there is this fight to stay in the league together.

"They’re very much behind everybody. I can’t thank them enough for that support, and I think it was really beneficial for the players to see that and feel that, because this journey that we’re going on currently, and this fight to stay in the division, is a united effort from everybody at the club.

"The supporters are playing the part, no doubt. They’ve been magnificent. The owners wanted to show their support for the players, and it was really welcome from me.”

Al-Rumayyan saw Kieran Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid this week in a £12million deal, make his debut against Cambridge.

