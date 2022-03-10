The Toon Army are making the 660-mile round trip to Southampton as Newcastle look to make it nine games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Then on Sunday, they face another lengthy trip to Chelsea before wrapping up a hectic away day tour at Everton next Thursday.

In total, it’s over 1,500 miles worth of travelling in little over a week for United’s away supporters.

Newcastle United fans celebrate their team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe recognised the difficult situation the club’s supporters have been put in due to the rearranged matches.

“We certainly didn’t want this game, ideally from our situation based or sandwiched in the games we have because of the amount of away games we have got, four in a row,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference.

"I don’t think that’s great for us, I don't think that’s great for our supporters, at a time when the cost of travelling has spiralled recently because of obvious reasons.

“The cost, even going to home games, of being a football fan these days can’t be underestimated from me and my team. That’s why we make a special note of trying to thank everybody that supports us home and away and they need to know that support is greatly valued.”

Howe and his side will be limiting their travelling slightly by staying down south following the Southampton game before returning to Tyneside after the Chelsea match.

Many Newcastle supporters won’t have that luxury but that hasn’t stopped them selling out the away ends in each of the three games at St Mary’s, Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park respectively.

When asked if he had sympathy for the amount of travelling fans had to do in quick succession, Howe responded: “Absolutely. The support we have had, home and away, has been incredible.

"It doesn’t surprise me the three games are sold out but it’s testament to the loyalty of the fan base we have and commitment to the team is unquestioned and we can’t thank them enough.”

Following the hectic week of travelling, Newcastle then have a 17 day break until their next game, also away from home, at Tottenham Hotspur on April 3.

