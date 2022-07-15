Eddie Howe hands Newcastle United signing his debut as Elliot Anderson earns starting XI place

Nick Pope will make his Newcastle United debut at the Saalfelden Arena this afternoon.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:39 pm
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
The goalkeeper, signed from Burnley this summer, will start against 1860 Munich. Sven Botman – who joined from Lille earlier this month – is among the substitutes at the 1,500-capacity stadium.

Elliot Anderson, 19, is also in the starting XI, while Jay Turner-Cooke, added to the squad this week, is on the bench.

Speaking about the club’s pre-season schedule earlier this month, head coach Howe said: “The games are really important. This training now is about trying to develop the team and how we want to play the game. The games, we tried to get really competitive games. We want to be tested. I think the games scheduled will be tough. I think that will make us ready for the league.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Murphy, Willock, Shelvey, Anderson, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Dummett, Almiron, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Turner-Cooke.

