Eddie Howe has decisions to make on two Newcastle United players ahead of the Liverpool game

Eddie Howe applauds Newcastle United fans at the King Power Stadium.

The club’s 3,300-strong support had sensed an opportunity before the game, as Leicester City were without a large number of players due to illness and injury. Newcastle didn’t take that opportunity.

The King Power Stadium had seen the best and worst of United under Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe’s predecessor. There was an “embarrassing” 5-0 loss the season before last – and a superb 4-2 win in May.

This 4-0 defeat, the 19th-placed club’s heaviest yet this season, wasn’t embarrassing, but it was certainly damaging ahead of a tough run of festive games.

United played well for spells before the break, but they never recovered from a controversial penalty decision which saw Youri Tielemens open the scoring from the spot.

Things unravelled after the break as they chased the game, but Howe will be concerned by the defensive errors made by his team in both halves.

Newcastle moved the ball well when they did have possession, but they lacked a telling final pass.

“Defensively, we need to analyse and reflect, although it’s dangerous just at this moment to make too many rash assumptions,” said United’s head coach. “We need to digest it properly.

There was a lot to digest, though Howe was right to point out that the scoreline wasn’t fully reflective of the game.

Still, a loss is a loss, and Newcastle have lost far too many games already this season.

And Howe and his staff have some decisions to make ahead of Thursday night’s game against second-placed Liverpool at Anfield.

Jamaal Lascelles, United’s captain, struggled after conceding the penalty converted by Tielemens, and Howe has Federico Fernandez patiently waiting for an opportunity. Newcastle can’t defend like they did against Leicester and expect to get out of trouble.

Then there’s Joe Willock, the club’s only summer signing. Willock, a talented player with a bright future, is yet to find any kind of form this season after sitting out most of Arsenal’s pre-season campaign. Is it time he was rested? Howe could recall Isaac Hayden or Sean Longstaff in midfield.

Ryan Fraser – who came off the bench against Leicester after recovering from a hamstring problem – is another option.

Certainly, Howe will have to rotate his squad over the coming games.

And things could get worse before they get better given the calibre of the opposition over the festive period.

Still, Howe and his players can count on one thing – the club’s fans. United’s 3,300-strong support applauded them off the pitch at the King Power Stadium, and Howe acknowledged that backing after the final whistle

“Unbelievable again,” said Howe.

“For a team to be 4-0 down, and the situation that we’re in, for the supporters to react like that way, and to support right to the end and clap them off, again it means so much to us, and I think another massive is that response, and hopefully the players can see that and feed off that for what is a difficult spell for us.”

The club remains united ahead of a challenging run of Premier League games – and that unity will be all-important over the next few weeks.

