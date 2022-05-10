The game was gone by the time Trippier and Wilson got on to the pitch on Sunday.

However, the returns of Trippier and Wilson – who have recovered from their respective foot and Achilles injuries – was a positive for Howe. ahead of the club’s final games against Arsenal and Burnley.

“I thought they showed what they can give us when they came on,” said United’s head coach. “You saw Kieran put two or three brilliant crosses into the box, real quality in the wide areas, and Callum had his one-v-one, his chance from Maxi’s cross.

"I thought he was bright as well. They actually contributed to our best spell in the game immediately when they came on to the pitch.

"Massive boost for everybody connected with Newcastle to see them back. They’re two huge players for us. And we have missed them, albeit the players, in their absence, stepped up fantastically well, and I have to compliment the whole squad in that. Great to have them back.”

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, had surgery after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier applauds the travelling fans at the Etihad Stadium.