Eddie Howe hints at Newcastle United changes for Chelsea game

Howe’s 14th-placed side are nine games unbeaten in the Premier League following Thursday night's 2-1 win over Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Goalscorer Guimaraes was forced off with cramp, and Howe – who was without Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin because of injury and illness respectively – is assessing his squad in London ahead of Sunday’s game against Chelsea.

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said United's head coach, who brought Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Javier Manquillo off the bench against Southampton. “We’ll let the dust settle from this game, and see how we are physically.

"There are some very tired bodies in the changing room, a bit of cramp in the squad with a couple of players as well. We’ve going to have to be physically good against Chelsea, so we might have to rotate. We’ll see, and take it on an individual basis.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.