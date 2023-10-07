Premier League ‘rule change’ has caused Newcastle United star to miss West Ham - Eddie Howe
Newcastle United will be without one of their top performing players this season when they visit West Ham United on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Gordon will miss the match due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card in only his seventh appearance of the Premier League season against Burnley last weekend. Five bookings in the opening 19 games of a Premier League season result in a one-match suspension.
Gordon was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away after referee Thomas Bramall had awarded Burnley a free-kick in the early stages of the match. Miguel Almiron scored the opening goal for Newcastle before Gordon won a penalty in the closing stages which was converted by Alexander Isak.
The 22-year-old has been an important player for The Magpies this season having played a role in six of the 18 league goals scored by the club so far, scoring twice.
While disappointed to be without Gordon this weekend, United head coach Eddie Howe believes regular suspensions are something his side could have to get used to given the increased strictness regarding yellow cards in the Premier League.
“[Gordon] will be disappointed because he doesn’t want to miss any games,” Howe told The Gazette. “Knowing Anthony, he’s very, very passionate and very keen to play and show his worth. I think he’s been outstanding at the start of this year and I thought he was outstanding again on Wednesday [against Paris Saint-Germain].
“I think the booking side of things has changed this year with the rules. There’s very little leeway on anything and there’s a yellow card out.
“Whether that’s a little pause in attack or whatever it is with the new regulations that have come in so I think suspension will then come to the fore more not just for Anthony and us but for other clubs as well.
“It’s something that we will have to deal with but if we can, we’re going to try and minimise those as much as possible.”
In addition to Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes has been shown three yellow cards and is two bookings by Boxing Day away from suspension. Sandro Tonali has received two bookings while Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have one yellow card each.