Eddie Howe hits back at Newcastle United exit reports ahead of Sunderland clash

Sunderland v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe has been questioned about his future at St James' Park following a poor run of results.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe feels 'comfortable' in his position at the club despite a poor run of form.

The Magpies have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions heading into Saturday's FA Cup third round derby match against local rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (12:45pm kick-off).

According to leading Spanish outlet Marca, Newcastle are eyeing Girona manager Michel Sanchez as a potential replacement for Howe. Girona currently sit second in La Liga, level on points with leaders Real Madrid.

When asked about those reports and whether he has looked for reassurances from the Newcastle owners, Howe said: "We communicate all the time. I certainly don't need daily reassurances.

"I feel comfortable in the fact that we are working as hard as we can to improve performances and improve results. Obviously, I know it's a results-based business - all the usual things you'd expect me to say - but I do feel the support from the club and that's really important in this moment."

This is the most difficult spell Howe has had to endure as Newcastle manager since his appointment in November 2021. Howe helped Newcastle survive relegation in his first season in charge despite the side taking until December to win their first league match.

In his first full season in charge, Howe led Newcastle to a fourth place finish in the Premier League and Champions League football as well as the Carabao Cup final. This season, Newcastle currently sit ninth in the table and have exited both the Champions League and Carabao Cup in the past month.

The FA Cup represents Newcastle's only realistic opportunity of picking up a trophy this season. To miss out on that opportunity by losing to Sunderland would be unthinkable for Howe and his players.