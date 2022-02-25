Eddie Howe in Elliot Anderson reveal at Newcastle United after stunning loan impact at Bristol Rovers
Elliot Anderson’s impact at Bristol Rovers hasn’t surprised Eddie Howe – as he felt that the midfielder could perform in the Championship.
Anderson has made a big impact at the League Two club, managed by Joey Barton, since joining on loan on transfer deadline day last month.
However, Howe felt that the 19-year-old – who made two first-team appearances for Newcastle United last season – could have gone on loan to a club in English football’s fiercely-competitive second tier.
“We’re really pleased with Elliot,” said Howe. “I think he needed to go out and play, and get that feeling of regular football.
"We were slightly disappointed that it was in League Two, because I feel Elliot’s ready, in my opinion, for the Championship.
“I think he’s a very talented lad, and it’s no surprise that he’s gone to Bristol and done so well. I’m very thankful for their care and the opportunity they’ve given him, because, regardless of level, I think you need to feel that confidence that will be going through him at the moment.
"I think he’s made a big impact there. I know Kevin Bond well, and I’m really pleased he’s had such a positive impact on their season.”
Barton described Anderson as a “hell of a player" earlier this month. The former United midfielder said: “Obviously, my allegiance, my black-and-white fairytale continues.
"I’d love to help them develop one of their younger players, and I’m thankful that they trust us with a boy as talented as Elliot. Elliot will make a lot of the fans sit up and take notice.”