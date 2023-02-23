Eddie Howe issues big Newcastle United update on Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Carabao Cup final

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influential midfielder is set to go back into Eddie Howe’s starting XI at Wembley, where the team, backed by more than 32,000 fans, will look to win the club’s first major trophy since the Fairs Cup success of 1969.

Asked for an update on Guimaraes ahead of the final, United’s head coach said: “He’s OK, he’s good. He’s been really disappointed to miss the last few games, and he’s felt very frustrated not to help the team. But he’s back – and he’s in a good place.”

Guimaraes, signed from Olympique Lyonnais last January, is “excited” about the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I signed for the club, I thought I would like to put my name on the club’s story,” Guimaraes told NUFC TV. “It's going to be a great moment. It’s going to be my first time in Wembley.”

Kieran Trippier consoled Guimaraes as he headed for the tunnel following his dismissal for a late challenge.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes applauds fans at Arsenal last month.

And Newcastle’s on-pitch captain this season – who has spoken about what leading the team out at Wembley means to him – is keen to see him back on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bruno’s massive,” said Trippier. “What he brings to the team is quality on and off the ball. The lads have missed him – of course we have – but we’ve dealt with it well.

"Longy (Sean Longstaff) has been unbelievable all season, and players have stepped up, and that's what you need. There are going to be injuries and suspensions during the season, and you need everyone to be ready if they are called upon.

"I've been in the situation before where I've not been starting, and I've been called upon for England, and I need to be ready.