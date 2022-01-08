Eddie Howe issues bombshell Callum Wilson injury update at Newcastle United

Callum Wilson is facing an eight-week spell on the sidelines at Newcastle United.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 6:11 pm

Howe today issued an update on the striker after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One club Cambridge United. Wilson, the club’s leading scorer, suffered a calf tear in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on December 27.

“He had a scan yesterday,” said head coach Howe. “I think he’s going to be out for eight weeks.”

A second-half strike from Joe Ironside gave Cambridge a shock 1-0 win at St James’s Park.

“We’re desperately disappointed,” said Howe. “We really prepared well for this game, and we played a very strong team. But, ultimately, we found a goalkeeper in superb form, and a team that defended for their lives, and we couldn't break them down. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn't deliver the quality to score. The players are very disappointed."

Callum Wilson leaves the field injured late last month.

