Eddie Howe issues bombshell Callum Wilson injury update at Newcastle United

Howe today issued an update on the striker after his side were knocked out of the FA Cup by League One club Cambridge United . Wilson, the club’s leading scorer, suffered a calf tear in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on December 27.

“We’re desperately disappointed,” said Howe. “We really prepared well for this game, and we played a very strong team. But, ultimately, we found a goalkeeper in superb form, and a team that defended for their lives, and we couldn't break them down. I don’t think there was anything wrong with our attitude, we just couldn't deliver the quality to score. The players are very disappointed."