The striker tore a calf muscle in the December 27 game against Manchester United, and it’s feared that the injury will keep him out until at least next month, though Howe says the relegation-threatened club, which is looking to recruit another striker in this month’s transfer window, doesn’t have a “clear diagnosis”.

Wilson – who has scored six goals so far this season – is set for another scan, and the club will be guided by the results.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home FA Cup tie against Cambridge United, United’s head coach said: “We don’t have a clear diagnosis at the moment.

“Yeah, certainly, depending on those results will possibly impact what we do. But’s all dependent on who we can recruit. It’s probably the toughest position, at any time of the year, to recruit in. Quality players in that position are very short on the ground.

"First and foremost, my thoughts are with Callum. I hope his injury isn’t serious, and we can get him on the pitch as soon as possible, as we know how important he is for us. And then, after that, we’ll make a decision (on transfers).”

Allan Saint-Maximin (calf) and Ryan Fraser (hamstring) were also forced off against Man United, while midfielder Isaac Hayden will be sidelined for 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a “long-standing knee problem”.

Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle: "He's been playing with that for the benefit of the team while not 100%, but it came to the point where the pain was getting too much. Anticipate he'll be out for around 10 weeks."

Federico Fernandez and Jamal Lewis remain sidelined with their respective thigh and hamstring injuries.

United will again be without a number of players who are isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

“It’s affected us again this week,” said Howe. “We’re certainly feeling the affects of Covid. It’s part of our lives, and something we’re constantly adjusting to. At this moment in time, we’re applying the rules, and trying to manage it accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the third-round FA Cup tie against League One club Cambridge is sold out.

