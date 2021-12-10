Fabian Schar.

The defender – who needed treatment during last weekend’s win over Burnley – missed training earlier in the week because of a rib problem.

However, Schar – who has started all four of Howe’s games in charge – is expected to be OK for Sunday’s game against Leicester City, knocked out of the Europa League by Napoli last night.

“No, couple of knocks and niggles, nothing outstanding,” said Howe. “I think Fabian Schar had a rib problem earlier in the week, and missed a bit of training, but hopefully he’ll be OK.”

Leicester have been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak, and Newcastle’s players will be tested today. Howe said: “Touch wood, we’re looking OK. In the sense of Covid, we have testing today. A clean bill of health at the moment.”

