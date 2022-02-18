Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Kieran Trippier following surgery

Trippier fractured his fifth metatarsal in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa at St James’s Park – and Eddie Howe hopes to have him back before the end of the season.

Asked for an update ahead of tomorrow’s game away to West Ham United, head coach Howe said: “The update is that he had his operation yesterday, and that went well. So that was good news.

"I don’t know, at this moment in time, how long he’s going to be out, but we obviously hope to have him back before the end of the season. Obviously, it’s a significant injury, which is a big blow to us, because he was performing so well.

"We hope to see him before the end of the season, but, in terms of a definitive time, no. We’re going to have to see how his early rehab goes. The operation was a success.

"It’s an opportunity now for somebody else to step up in his place, but, certainly, we’re going to miss his leadership skills on the pitch and everything he was delivering for us.

"He scored two goals in the last two games, which have been defining moments for us. We’re confident we have enough quality to cover (for him).”

Trippier, 31, joined the club from Atletico Madrid last month in a deal worth £12million plus add-ons.

Kieran Trippier leaves the field injured.

Asked about his influence on the team, Howe said: “He’s not going to be on the training pitch with them, or the pitch on gameday, but he’ll be supporting them from the training ground.

"He’ll still be in and around them in the treatment room. He’ll have a part to play.

“I think the players have found him an inspirational figure, but that won’t change."

Emil Krafth – who came off the bench against Villa – is likely to deputise for Trippier, with Javier Manquillo sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered in the same game.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“We don’t think that’s serious, but he’ll miss the game,” said Howe.

