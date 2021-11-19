Eddie Howe issues major vote of confidence in Jonjo Shelvey at Newcastle United

The Newcastle United midfielder has impressed Howe since the 43-year-old took charge last week following the departure of Steve Bruce.

Howe today spoke to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Brentford, his first as the relegation-threatened club’s head coach.

Asked if any players had “surprised” him on the training pitch, Howe said: “I think we’ve got some very, very good players, very good technical players.

Jonjo Shelvey.

"Just picking one, for example, Jonjo Shelvey. I knew how good Jonjo was on the ball technically, having played against him and seen him many times. When you actually work with him, you realise he’s an incredible technician, and he can play passes all over the pitch, long and short. He’s someone that I’ve looked at, in terms of our philosophy and how we want to play, and he’ll be very important for us as the season develops.

"There are other players I could mention, and that’s probably unfair (singling out Shelvey), but I wanted to give you one name.”

Shelvey, signed from Swansea City midway through the club’s last relegation season in 2015/16, faced criticism from supporters during Bruce’s spell in charge.

The 29-year-old addressed his future in an interview with the Gazette last month after returning from injury.

"I’m contracted for 18 months, and, until I’m told I’m not wanted, I’ll give it my all,” said Shelvey. “I’ll live life right, put the effort in, and, hopefully, stay in the team.”

