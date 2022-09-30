Eddie Howe issues massive Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin

Howe has named midfielder Bruno Guimaraes – who suffered a thigh injury training with Brazil after making his comeback from a hamstring problem before the international break – in his squad for tomorrow's game against Fulham.

"Bruno’s trained with us,” said Howe. “Had a couple of difficult calls to say various things had happened to various players. We were concerned for Bruno, but he's come back, and the scan was good. He’s trained, and he’s trained well.

"Obviously, it was slightly disruptive. These two weeks were really important in terms of his training and getting his match sharpness back. He’s in the squad.”

File photo dated 28-08-2022 of Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who admitted it will be a "special game" when the Magpies host his former club Bournemouth on Saturday. Issue date: Friday September 16, 2022.

Howe will make a late decision on winger Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring). United’s head coach said: “He’s doing well. He’s had a period away. He’s come back. He’s close, very close. It’s how we view things. There’s a lot of moving parts with us at the moment.

"I’m being vague, as there are a lot of player situations that are slightly unclear as we go into the game. Allan will be one of them.”

Howe will have striker Callum Wilson back from a hamstring injury, while Chris Wood (rib) is doubtful, and Alexander Isak (thigh) won’t be involved.