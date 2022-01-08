Longstaff’s season-long loan at Aberdeen was cut short after the midfielder found himself on the fringes of Stephen Glass’s starting XI. The 21-year-old – who signed a new two-year contract at St James’s Park in the summer – suffered an injury late last year, and head coach Howe is keen to assess him in training on Tyneside.

Asked if he had yet made a decision on the midfielder, Howe said: “Matty Longstaff, I’ve yet to see, so hopefully I’ll make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.”

Longstaff – who made a stunning first-team breakthrough the season before last when he scored against Manchester United on his Premier League debut – could be loaned out for the second half of the season. The Rotherham-born player only made five Scottish Premiership appearances for Aberdeen.

