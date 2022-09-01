Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin missed last night’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield with hamstring problems – and the pair are being assessed ahead of Saturday’s home game.

“Again, they’re not serious injuries,” said United's head coach. “There is no muscle pull with Allan, it’s more just a bit of swelling. We’re hopeful it won’t be too long. Whether or not he’ll be available for the next game, at this moment I don’t know. But if not the next one, then definitely the one after.”

Captain Jamaal Lascelles, recalled to the starting XI at Anfield, suffered a knock against Liverpool, while new signing Alexander Isak – who opened the scoring – picked up a dead leg.

“I need to see how the dust settles from the squad, and see if we picked up any injuries,” said Howe. “Hopefully, we haven’t.

"Alex picked up a slight dead leg, hence why he was limping a little bit in the second half, and that’s why we withdrew him. Jamaal Lascelles has taken a knock as well. We just need to count the costs of tonight and we’ll see.”

Howe lost Emil Krafth to long-term injury last weekend. The defender has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.

“He's not been operated on yet, so it's difficult to give a firm date, but it's going to be six to nine months," said Howe. “A long time out, which is a huge blow to us.”