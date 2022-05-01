Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Kieran Trippier ahead of Manchester City game

Trippier, signed from Atletico Madrid in January, has been sidelined since mid-February after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

The 31-year-old made a tenative return to training this week after undergoing surgery earlier this year, and Eddie Howe issued an update ahead of next Sunday’s game against City at the Etihad Stadium after yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Asked if he hoped to have the defender back for the fixture, United’s head coach said: “We’ll see how his training week progresses. Yes, that training session was yesterday (Friday), so he was never going to be in contention to play (against Liverpool). We’ll see how he progresses during the week.”

Meanwhile, Trippier hinted at an imminent return in an Instagram post yesterday. The England international posted a photograph of himself with the caption: “Loading... @nufc.”