A report yesterday claimed a move for the Manchester United goalkeeper was “99% done”.

However, Howe, expected to sign a goalkeeper this summer, has played down talk of an imminent deal.

“We’re not close to signing anyone at this moment in time,” said head coach Howe. “That’s far from the truth.”

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.