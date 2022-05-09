Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Allan Saint-Maximin after team meeting

A “concerned” Saint-Maximin was forced to address his team-mates ahead of yesterday’s game to Manchester City after quotes from the winger were published by So Foot.

Saint-Maximin had seemingly suggested that he would have more assists if he was playing with better strikers.

In a social media post, Saint-Maximin said the comments had been “taken out of context”.

Howe revealed on Friday that there would be a team meeting ahead of the fixture at the Etihad Stadium, which ended in a 5-0 defeat for 13th-placed Newcastle.Asked about the meeting, United’s head coach said: “All good, no problems internally with the squad. We’ve moved on from it.”

Saint-Maximin kept his place in the team for the City game, though he was moved to his more favoured position on the left after a stint up front.

“I thought Maxi, second half, saw more of the ball,” said Howe. “I thought he was a real counter threat in that second half.

"He had moments, but, I think, whenever you play Manchester City they’re only sporadic moments for any attacking player, to be honest, because it’s so difficult to get the ball of them.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin at the Etihad Stadium.