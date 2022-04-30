The defender was forced off in this afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at St James’s Park.
Schar – who this week signed a new deal – was injured by a James Milner challenge in the build-up to Naby Keita’s goal, but he played on until the 61st minute.
Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I don’t know. It was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isn’t serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.”
Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “There’s been progress, but it shows there’s a gap we have to bridge to the top teams. We have work to do. The biggest disappointment was individually, but the team was OK.”