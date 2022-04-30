Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on injured Fabian Schar

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Fabian Schar for the club’s visit to Manchester City next weekend.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 3:30 pm

The defender was forced off in this afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool at St James’s Park.

Schar – who this week signed a new deal – was injured by a James Milner challenge in the build-up to Naby Keita’s goal, but he played on until the 61st minute.

Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I don’t know. It was related to the tackle. I don’t know what it is. I haven’t spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isn’t serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.”

Fabian Schar gets treatment.

Reflecting on the game, Howe said: “There’s been progress, but it shows there’s a gap we have to bridge to the top teams. We have work to do. The biggest disappointment was individually, but the team was OK.”

