Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Matt Targett's future ahead of talks

Eddie Howe has addressed Matt Targett’s future ahead of an end-of-season decision on his future.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Friday, 29th April 2022, 11:34 am

Targett has impressed for Newcastle United since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January’s transfer window, and the Gazette understands that the Premier League club has an option to buy the left-back in the summer for a fixed fee.

However, Howe says there have been no talks yet on a permanent move for the 26-year-old, who is set to face Liverpool at St James’s Park tomorrow.

“No discussions on Matt at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “Still in season, and being very respectful to Aston Villa and their part in lending us Matt. We’ll make that decision at the end of the season.”

Targett – who started his career at Southampton – has made 12 Premier League appearances so far for Newcastle. The club is ninth in the Premier League table ahead of the Liverpool game.

Matt Targett joined Newcastle United on loan in January.
