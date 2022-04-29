Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United update on Matt Targett's future ahead of talks

However, Howe says there have been no talks yet on a permanent move for the 26-year-old, who is set to face Liverpool at St James’s Park tomorrow.

“No discussions on Matt at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “Still in season, and being very respectful to Aston Villa and their part in lending us Matt. We’ll make that decision at the end of the season.”

Targett – who started his career at Southampton – has made 12 Premier League appearances so far for Newcastle. The club is ninth in the Premier League table ahead of the Liverpool game.