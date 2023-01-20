Eddie Howe issues stark Newcastle United transfer warning as Chris Wood undergoes Nottingham Forest medical

Wood is today undergoing a medical at Nottingham Forest after the two clubs agreed a loan deal, with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met, in this month’s transfer window.

And, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Howe stressed the importance of finding a replacement for Wood before the transfer deadline.

A failure to sign a forward before the window closes would leave United “dangerously short” up front, according to Howe.

“I think Chris is having a medical with Nottingham Forest, probably as we speak,” said United’s head coach. “That’s the situation.

“He’s been a huge player for us, outstanding in every way. When we signed him, we were in a very difficult league position. He played a huge part on the pitch to help transform the team.

“He’s been excellent, both on and off the pitch, in terms of his leadership and positivity even when he’s not played. You can’t underestimate the role he’s played. It was a difficult decision, because you have to take into account the player and his wishes. But also, I think it’s a very good deal financially for the football club.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Asked if the club was planning to replace Wood before the transfer deadline, Howe said: “Hopefully, we’re planning to replace him.

"Certainly, from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing. I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees. That’s the position we’re in.”

Howe was also asked if the deal was a reminder that has to be both a seller and buyer in the transfer market.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Howe. “I think you’re never going to just buy players all the time. You need to trade. It’s part of a successful club.