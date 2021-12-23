The relegation-threatened club, which is 19th in the Premier League ahead of the December 27 game against Manchester United, is looking to strengthen its squad in January’s window.

And Howe has addressed the club’s “detailed” preparations for the window.

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, out of contract next summer, is one target, and Newcastle’s new owners have made funds available for signings, but Howe will make “no promises” about the business the club will do before the January 31 deadline given the challenges

“We’ll obviously have players we’re looking at, and have identified, between myself, the coaching team and the recruitment team,” said United’s head coach.

"We have a big body of people working on behalf of the football club to try and find a way to strengthen the squad. The work’s been going on through December.

"A lot of detail has gone into that process, but, as we all know, you can have the most detailed process in the world, but if players don’t want to come to your team, or clubs don’t want to sell those players, the challenge of January becomes very difficult.

"We’re under no illusions, and are making no promises about what we can or can’t do, but the work is going on behind the scenes to make that happen.”

Newcastle are looking at permanent and loan signings in the window.

“We’re open to anything, I think we have to be in our position,” said Howe. “We’re looking at all possible solutions. Every avenue we will use, and try and see what’s available to us.”

The club only made one signing, midfielder Joe Willock, in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, United’s players will have Christmas Day with their families as they’re not playing on Boxing Day.

"They'll train individually on Christmas Day,” said Howe. “The way the week has gone, we’ve trained and prepared, but with the game being a day later, we think it's right, and within our schedule, to let them spend Christmas with their families. They’ll be working just in an individual way."

