Eddie Howe issues worrying Kieran Trippier injury update after Newcastle United win

A free-kick from Trippier, his second in as many games, gave Eddie Howe’s side a hard-fought 1-0 win at St James’s Park. However, the victory, the club’s third successive Premier League success came at a cost, as Trippier and Javier Manquillo were forced off.

Howe said Trippier was unable to play on after getting “stamped on” by a visiting player.

The 31-year-old – who wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Jamaal Lascelles – was sent for an X-ray. Trippier returned to the stadium using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

“Trippier got stamped on, and he couldn’t continue with a problem on the top of his foot, so he’s gone for an X-ray at hospital,” said United’s head coach. We’re keeping everything crossed there’s no broken bone there.

"I think Manquillo landed awkwardly on his ankle, so I think his is a ligament problem. Lascelles is illness, picked up in the last couple of days.”

The victory, the fourth of Howe’s tensure, saw 17th-placed United go four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of the February 19 fixture against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

"Three more points feels good from where we have come,” said Howe. “But, even in this good moment, we’re very calm but very pleased.

Kieran Trippier leaves the field.

"We didn't give up too many chances to Aston Villa. It was a tight game, and in weeks gone by, we wouldn't have won this game. There is still a heck of a long way to go.

"There are lots of things we can improve. We defended heroically at times, but I feel we have a lot to do still. We know we’re in the early stages, but we're pleased with progress we are making.”

Howe’s name was again chanted by Newcastle supporters, and he joined his players on the pitch after the whistle to thank them for their support.

"The crowd’s been like this with team and me from the moment I came in,” said Howe. “I can't thank them enough."

Meanwhile, Villa manager Steven Gerrard said: “We got what we deserved.”

