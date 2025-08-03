Eddie Howe has confirmed that Joe Willock will be out of action for 4-6 weeks. | Getty Images

Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe has confirmed that Joe Willock will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock will be out of action for four to six weeks after he suffered a calf injury in the dying stages of Newcastle’s defeat against Team K-League on Wednesday night. Willock started that match and looked like getting a much needed 90 minutes under his belt before going down in stoppage time.

There were immediate fears that the former Arsenal man had suffered a serious injury, however, Eddie Howe quelled those thoughts post-match and, speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Spurs in Seoul, provided an update on Willock’s fitness: “We initially feared he could have injured part of his Achilles,” United’s head coach said , “but thankfully that wasn't the case. But it looks like he's got a problem with a muscle in the calf.

“So we feel the injury isn't as serious as maybe first feared, which is great news for Joe, but it's still going to keep him out for a number of weeks. How many we're not sure, but early diagnosis is looking four to six, which, although being a blow, is probably much better than the initial thought. So some positive news on Joe Willock.”

Willock would likely not have featured against Spurs even if he didn’t pick up that injury, with the expectation that Howe will name a number of changes from Wednesday’s starting XI. Neither Bruno Guimaraes nor Joelinton featured against Team K-League in midweek, whilst Willock is one of a number of players who will have their minutes during pre-season closely monitored.

Willock’s recent injury record has hampered his ability to string games together and show a consistency in performance that was so vital for Newcastle United during the final few months of the 2022/23 season. Willock’s athleticism on the left of a midfield three helped Howe’s side qualify for the Champions League that season, although he suffered a severe hamstring injury during their clash with Brighton which prematurely ended his campaign.

The extent of Willock’s injury, although not as bad as first feared, does mean he will miss the first month of Premier League action. Newcastle United’s season gets underway away at Aston Villa on Saturday 16 August (12:30pm kick-off) with their first match at St James’ Park taking place nine days later when defending champions Liverpool make the trip to the north east on Monday 25 August (8pm kick-off).

Willock won’t feature in either of those games, nor will he be fit enough for their trip to Elland Road on Saturday 30 August (5:30pm kick-off). The first international break of the season takes centre stage a week after that game, meaning Willock’s return could come on Tyneside when the Magpies host Vitor Pereira’s Wolves on Saturday 13 September.

That match will be their first traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off of the season. Before those games, though, Newcastle United will want to end their pre-season on a high when they take on Spanish opposition in the form of Espanyol and Atletico Madrid on Friday and Saturday respectively.