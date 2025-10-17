A fake news story about Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock made its way onto BBC Radio One this week, now Eddie Howe has revealed the truth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe admitted he had a conversation with Joe Willock after a fake news story surfaced about him getting lost in York Maze.

A social media rumour suggested Willock had to be rescued from York Maze by emergency services after becoming lost in the maze for six hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle social media prankster @FrancisChipp wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, 26, had to be rescued from York Maze after a distress call to emergency services was made at around 5pm on Tuesday. He had been lost in the UK's largest maze for approximately six hours.”

It was one of the stories of the international break, but it was also entirely made up.

That didn’t stop the story going viral and even making its way to BBC Radio One airwaves earlier this week.

Joe Willock fake news makes its way to BBC Radio One

As part of the Rickie, Melvin and Charlie Show on BBC Radio One on Tuesday morning, the Willock maze story was brought up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-host Melvin Odoom said: “Do you know Newcastle player Joe Willock? He plays in the midfield area.

“He was recued from a York maze recently after a distress call was made to emergency services at around 5pm. He was stuck in the maze for around six hours. It's the UK's largest maze so he went in as a little trip and he got lost within it.”

But after being made aware that the story was made up, the show apologised as Charlie Hedges said later: “Melv, I’m sorry to let you know this but we’re being flooded by messages from people saying you’ve had an absolute mare talking about football because there’s apparently this account and he just makes up fake news all the time and sees who chats about it.

“So sorry about that.”

Odoom replied: “Is that true? So that never happened to Joe at all? Why would they target him in such a way?

“I feel like I’ve lied to the nation!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Eddie Howe clarifies Joe Willock maze story in NUFC press conference

The story was such a talking point during the international break that it even made its way into an Eddie Howe pre-match press conference.

Ahead of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Howe was asked whether he was aware of the story surrounding Willock.

And The Magpies boss admitted he had to check whether it was true. Given Newcastle’s players were given time off last week when the story surfaced, there was a degree of belivability to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, I did discuss it with him, just to check whether it was true or not,” Howe laughed. “Probably like everybody else. This was right in the early stages of it. Thankfully, it wasn’t.

“But, no, Joe is fine. He’s got the ability to laugh with it rather than be concerned about it.”