Eddie Howe latest as Newcastle United 'line up' shock move in January transfer window

The new owners are reportedly close to finalising the first manager of their regime after relieving Steve Bruce of his duties.

Eddie Howe set to become new manager

Eddie Howe has agreed to become Newcastle’s new manager – and will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is close to joining Newcastle United. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Talks accelerated with the former Bournemouth on Thursday after Unai Emery’s snub, and it’s being widely reported Howe’s appointment is very close.

Howe impressed the new owners, who also considered Roberto Martinez, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre, with a thorough interview.

The 43-year-old will retain the services of interim boss Graeme Jones, whilst adding Jason Tindall, Stephen Perches and Stephen Perches to his backroom team.

It is likely Jones will remain in caretaker charge for the game at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, though Howe could be in the stands at the Amex if a deal is signed off today.

Newcastle linked with Barcelona star

Newcastle are lining up a shock move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to reports in Spain.

United are well stocked in the goalkeeping position with the likes of Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman but reportedly want ter Stegen “at all costs”.

Should the La Liga giants show a willingness to sell the German, the Magpies are ready to pay a whopping £47million.

The 29-year-old is happy in Spain but it is hoped he can be convinced to join Newcastle as a blockbuster signing.

Agent denies Magpies transfer talks

The agent of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has denied that talks have taken with Newcastle.

Reports from German publication Bild claimed Sule was a target for United ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

However, Volker Struth, the player’s agent, insisted no contact has been made.

“No, there were no talks (with Newcastle), Volker told the MeineBayernWoche podcast.

“And regarding Newcastle United, an investor took over there that allegedly makes them the richest club in the world, so there will be rumors every week.

"Now it’s Sule, soon maybe Coman or even Haaland.”

