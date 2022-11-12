Eddie Howe makes big Callum Wilson decision at Newcastle United following World Cup call-up
Newcastle United have confirmed their side to face Chelsea at St James’s Park this evening.
Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that beat Southampton 4-1 last time out in the Premier League. Chris Wood replaced Callum Wilson while Joelinton returned from suspension in place of Jacob Murphy.
Newcastle head into the game looking to make it five wins in a row and 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League. They will head into the World Cup break inside the top four regardless of today’s result.
