Eddie Howe makes bold Newcastle United call on Callum Wilson call for Leeds United

Callum Wilson is on the bench for Leeds United’s visit to St James's Park.

By Miles Starforth
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Newcastle United striker has recovered from the bout of illness which kept him out of the third-placed club’s Boxing Day win over Leicester City. However, Eddie Howe has again fielded Chris Wood up front. Speaking yesterday, United's head coach said: “Callum’s improved. He trained with us, so he’s in a better place.”

Otherwise, Howe has named an unchanged side for the game. United’s head coach said: “I think, from a physical perspective, it’ll be two teams that give their all. I’ve watched a lot of Leeds in preparation for this game.

"I’ve been impressed by them. I thought they give everything, they’re very committed. They’re playing for their manager, leaving everything out on the pitch.”

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes arrives at St James's Park for the Leeds United game.