Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff come into Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Fabian Schar , Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron drop out of Howe’s starting XI at Carrow Road. Almiron – who had scored the winner against Crystal Palace in midweek – is on the bench. A win over Norwich would take 11th-placed Newcastle into the top 10.

Head coach Howe had talked about “freshening up” his starting XI ahead of the fixture. Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “We may freshen things up. We'll have a look at it on an individual basis, but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically."