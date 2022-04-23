Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff come into Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey, Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron drop out of Howe’s starting XI at Carrow Road. Almiron – who had scored the winner against Crystal Palace in midweek – is on the bench. A win over Norwich would take 11th-placed Newcastle into the top 10.
Head coach Howe had talked about “freshening up” his starting XI ahead of the fixture. Speaking yesterday, Howe said: “We may freshen things up. We'll have a look at it on an individual basis, but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically."
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Willock, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Murphy, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Ritchie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Wood, Almiron, Gayle.
NORWICH CITY: Krul, Hanley, Zimmermann, Byram, Giannoulis, McLean, Rashica, Normann, Lees Melou, Dowell, Pukki.