Trippier – who has recovered from foot surgery – will make his first Newcastle United start since mid-February. Trippier comes in for Emil Krafth, who’s on the bench.

Jamaal Lascelles also replaces Fabian Schar in Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Schar suffered a concussion in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal, and is among the substitutes after being cleared to play. Otherwise, Howe has named an unchanged side at Turf Moor. Chris Wood, signed from Burnley in January, is on the bench after recovering from a hip injury.

Relegation-threatened Burnley are ahead of 18th-placed Leeds United on goal difference. Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table, and could finish in the top 10 if they win – and other results go their way.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, SChar, Ritchie, Krafth, Fernandez, Wood, Murphy, Gayle.