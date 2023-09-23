Eddie Howe makes ‘not sure’ admission about Newcastle United £60m double transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall joined Newcastle over the summer for a combined transfer fee of around £60million. Livramento, 20, joined from Southampton for a deal worth in excess of £30million but has made just one brief substitute appearance so far.

19-year-old Lewis Hall joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea with an obligation to buy for £28million at the end of the season but is yet to make his debut.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United followed by the Carabao Cup match against Manchester City, Howe addressed the pair’s lack of minutes so far.

“You will see them on the pitch,” Howe said in his pre-match press conference. “When? I am not sure. I will always pick a team that gives us the best chance of winning.

"Tino is training very well and is really, really good but he is fighting with Kieran Trippier who has been outstanding for us this season. Tino we see as being a huge part of our future and it's the same with Lewis Hall.

"Lewis has come having played no minutes during pre-season, he's an outstanding prospect. We're building him up and he's competing for that starting spot.”

