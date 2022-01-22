Eddie Howe makes one change for Newcastle United at Elland Road
Eddie Howe has made one change for Newcastle United’s visit to Elland Road.
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 2:05 pm
Joe Willock has replaced Sean Longstaff in the starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Leeds United.
Former Leeds striker Chris Wood starts up front for Newcastle, who will head to Saudi Arabia for a training camp after the game.
The club is 19th in the Premier League.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Gayle, S Longstaff.