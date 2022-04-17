Eddie Howe makes one Newcastle United change as Joe Willock proves his fitness
Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United starting XI for this afternoon’s game against Leicester City.
The 15th-placed club is looking to record a fifth successive home win for the first time in more than three years.
Head coach Eddie Howe has made one change, replacing the injured Ryan Fraser with Miguel Almiron.
Joe Willock is on the bench after recovering from a knee injury.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Murphy, Willock, Gayle, Longstaff.