A number of clubs are being drawn into a relegation battle after Newcastle United – and others – at the foot of the table started picking up results.

Howe’s 17th-placed side are unbeaten in six games, while Burnley, a place below them, have won back-to-back games. Watford and Norwich City have also picked up points.

And Saturday’s out-of-form opponents Brentford, in 14th, have been drawn into the survival fight along with Leeds United and Everton, 16th and 15th respectively.

Howe believes things will “go to the wire” this season, though he hopes improving Newcastle will be out of it by then.

“It’s going to go right to the end of the season in the sense of the relegation battle,” said Howe. “The fight to stay in the league, I think, will go to the wire.

“From our side, we have to take care of our own business, and that’s consistently winning games, or consistently getting points, and trying to push ourselves and elevate ourselves away from danger.

“But if we think it’s going to be given to us by the other teams, that’s absolutely not going to happen. This is the hardest league in the world for a reason, and we’re going to have to fight for every point.

“Our destiny is still in our own hands, and that’s where we want it – and that’s where we have to do our business first.”

